On the football field, there are two things people remember — a player’s ability and a player’s name.

In honor of Penn State’s addition of transfer defensive end Chop Robinson, this list will focus on the best names in Nittany Lion history.

Robinson could arguably already be on this list before even taking the field in a blue-and-white jersey, but for now, let’s take a look at some of Penn State’s other most iconic names that have stepped foot on the field.

7 | Zach Zwinak

Kicking off this list, we have a great example of alliteration in Zach Zwinak. The uncommon initials of his name provide some added character.

Zwinak spent four seasons with the Nittany Lions, but his second and third years proved to be the most fruitful. He nearly compiled back-to-back 1,000–yard seasons with 1,000 and 989 yards in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

Despite his production at the collegiate level, he was never able to find his way onto an NFL roster.

6 | Silas Redd

There’s a common theme that Penn State running backs have cool names, and Silas Redd fits the bill with his comic-book-esque name.

Redd was only a part of the Penn State program for two years, transferring after the 2011 season. But he was productive in those couple of years, including a 1,200-yard season in 2011.

In 2014, Redd started his brief NFL stint with the Washington Redskins before being suspended indefinitely in 2016 for violating the NFL’s Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse.

5 | Saquon Barkley

One of Penn State’s all-time greats also has one of the best names that’s ever gone through the program. Saquon Barkley is just cool to say, simple as that.

Barkley currently ranks No. 2 on the blue and white’s all-time rushing list, despite forgoing his senior year of eligibility to declare for the NFL Draft.

His striking athleticism made him almost impossible to contain, as Barkley could jump right over the top of defenders if they weren’t careful. His athleticism impressed NFL scouts, and he was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in 2018 to the New York Giants.

4 | Mac Hippenhammer

Without his name, Mac Hippenhammer would probably be lost in the sea of players who have played at Penn State. Luckily, this list isn’t about the impact they had on the program.

Hippenhammer caught seven passes in his two years at Penn State before he transferred to Miami (OH) for the remainder of his collegiate career.

3 | Shaka Toney

When compiling this list, Shaka Toney was one of the first names that came to mind. The name “Shaka” makes him sound like a Greek god or something.

Toney was a consistent piece of Penn State’s defensive line from 2017-2020, totaling 20.0 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss in four years wearing the blue and white.

Toney is now a member of the Washington Commanders after getting drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

2 | Tamba Hali

If the name Tamba Hali doesn’t strike fear into the hearts of opposing players, I don’t know what will.

The Liberian-born defensive end was a Nittany Lion from 2002-2005. In those four seasons, Hali would go on to cement his legacy as one of Penn State’s best defensive linemen of all time.

In the 2006 NFL Draft, Hali was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 20 overall pick. He spent the entirety of his 11-year career in Kansas City, earning five Pro Bowl selections.

1 | Ki-Jana Carter

The seldom-seen hyphenated first name skyrockets Ki-Jana Carter up this list. The name just flows off the tongue so naturally it’s impossible to leave him off this list.

Carter was the Saquon Barkley before Barkley, and the two of them had very similar careers, as Carter was drafted No. 1 overall in the 1995 NFL Draft. He became the first Nittany Lion to be selected with the top choice.

From 1992-1994, Carter compiled 2,829 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns for Penn State.

