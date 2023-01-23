On Jan. 15, Penn State announced it parted ways with wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, and over a week later James Franklin has his replacement.

Former Virginia wide receivers coach Marques Hagans will fill the vacant receiver job at Penn State, but what is Penn State getting from Hagans?

Coaching experience

Hagans has coached the receiver position since 2013 at Virginia and had multiple wideouts set records during his time in Charlottesville.

Fifteen of Virginia’s top-20 career reception leaders were coached by Hagans in his time with the Cavaliers.

The reception records show Hagans’ strength is having a well-rounded receiver corps year in and year out.

In 2019, Hagans coached three receivers with over 600 yards, led by one of the most successful receivers he’s coached in Olamide Zaccheaus, who led the ACC in receptions and finished fifth in the nation.

Zaccheaus was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with the Atlanta Falcons and has played in Atlanta for four years. In 2022, he had 40 receptions for 533 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2021, Virginia had five receivers, including tight end Jelani Woods, accumulate over 500 yards receiving, giving Virginia the most 500-plus yard receivers across the nation.

Recruiting

On the recruiting front, Virginia secured 4-star receiver Dakota Twitty, who was the 45th-best receiver in the nation in 2022.

Other than Twitty, Hagans has turned multiple 3-star receivers into some of the top receivers in the ACC like Joe Reed, who was a 3-star out of high school and finished second in the ACC in receptions in 2019.

He’s also from Virginia, so he can help secure more recruits from the DMV area where Penn State’s been dominant over the past few years.

Connections with staff

Most importantly, Hagans has connections with some of the coaches on Penn State’s staff already.

Hagans coached with current Penn State safeties coach Anthony Poindexter for a season at Virginia in 2013.

That relationship with Poindexter could’ve impacted the decision for both sides.

Playing experience

The former Virginia receivers coach has experience playing in the NFL, too. Hagans played from 2006-2010 on various teams at the receiver position.

He also played quarterback at Virginia, so he knows the position well — which should give his receivers a look into the mind of a pass thrower.

Hagans’ quarterback and receiving experience can help new starting quarterback Drew Allar get on the same page faster with his new wideouts coming in from the portal.

