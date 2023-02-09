What new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans can bring to the Nittany Lions | The 1-0 Podcast

Penn State football held its first press conference since the Rose Bowl this past week. “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Spencer Ripchik took the time to discuss all things mentioned in the meeting.

A large portion of discussion is allocated to Penn State’s most recent hiring addition, wide receiver’s coach Marques Hagans. The duo goes into his experience and what they believe he can bring to the table.

Engle and Ripchik also talk about new potential leaders for the team and the exceptions for the team’s secondary.

WATCH MORE