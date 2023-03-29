 Skip to main content
What kind of depth can we expect to see in the quarterback, wide receiver rooms this fall? | The 1-0 Podcast

Filmed and edited by Brenanne Axelson and Adelaide Mathis

Penn State football is now in Week 3 of spring practices, and several Nittany Lions are already standing out in their performance. “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Zach Allen sit down to discuss what they’ve seen at these practices, as well as their thoughts on Pro Day performances.

The duo starts off by discussing the depth of the quarterback room, as well as their expectations for who is to start in the quarterback position for the blue and white. With this, they also touch on the performance of KeAndre Lambert-Smith and how he’s now the No. 1 guy among the team’s wide receivers.

Finally, Engle and Allen share their thoughts on Penn State’s Pro Day performances and how they compare to years prior.

