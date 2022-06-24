The landscape of college athletics flipped on its axis when the Supreme Court unanimously voted last June to allow student-athletes to monetize from their name, image and likeness.

Since then, hysteria surrounding the topic has only increased.

Two of college football’s premier coaches, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, publicly feuded with each other on the basis of NIL in May. Reports of lucrative packages offered to top high school prospects as well as “free agents” in the transfer portal seem to be published weekly.

When Penn State began to dip its toes in the hectic pool of NIL shortly following the Supreme Court’s decision, those in the athletic department questioned how it could make a splash but still do so in the right way.

That’s when Mark Toniatti got a call from the university.

“[They asked] us if we would operate for the benefit of all 850+ student-athletes, not just the chosen few, and we'll be designated as the preferred NIL for Penn State Athletics,” Toniatti told The Daily Collegian.

Toniatti, Board of Trustees Chairman Ira Lubert and three other board members — Rick Sokolov, Anthony Misitano and Bob Poole — got together, and soon enough, “Success With Honor” was born.

Now the collective’s CEO, Toniatti said he wants to change the toxic narrative that surrounds NIL compensation by “helping all student-athletes” through nonprofit funding, contrary to a “number” of for-profit NIL collectives.

“The Penn State way means we're going beyond bags of cash from other schools that [you may] be reading about,” one of the collective’s fundraising volunteers, Kerry Small, told the Collegian. “That means opportunities like getting these athletes involved in community service and [offering] flexible internship opportunities.”

Penn State has the largest alumni association and has graduated the second most CEOs in the country, and “Success With Honor” can help bridge the gap between athlete and corporation, potentially working out marketing deals.

Success With Honor has hired Student Athlete Empowerment, a contracting firm run by CEO Jason Belzer, to run its day-to-day operations. It costs the collective “no more than” 15% of profits to cover expenses.

This means at least 85% of every dollar Success With Honor makes goes back to the student-athletes, which Toniatti calls “a little unusual.”

Success With Honor offers monthly subscriptions ranging from $10 to $500 a month, with benefits offered to the subscribers, such as autographed memorabilia, one-on-one student-athlete training sessions and even exclusive student-athlete NFTs.

While Success With Honor has chosen to compensate student-athletes ethically, sports are driven by competition, and the likelihood is Penn State will need a large sum of cash to compete with the top football programs in the country.

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day estimated his program would need $13 million to maintain his roster beyond the 2022 season, to which James Franklin responded without explicitly naming the Buckeyes, “Why would our number be different?”

The reality is, Penn State needs money. But if the school’s designated NIL collective refuses to offer “bags of cash,” then how will it compete with the schools who are offering them?

“There’s 107,000 fans in Beaver Stadium, there’s fans in Bryce Jordan Center, Rec Hall, the soccer field, everywhere,” Toniatti said. “If we can get a large percentage of those fans to be subscribers, the number could be significant.”

While Toniatti couldn’t disclose the exact number Success With Honor has raised thus far, he did give hints to the direction his collective is headed in.

The fund began with “six-figure” seed donations from Toniatti, Lubert, Sokolov, Misitano and Poole. Then, “well over” 400 individuals followed with contributions of their own.

Since March, Success With Honor has already paid out to 37 registered athletes in 23 different sports.

With the size of Penn State’s alumni network, Toniatti is putting full faith in those who came before to contribute to the cause.

“Once they hear the real story on how Penn State is operating their NIL, they're going to want to be part of it and continue to be part of it,” Toniatti said. “The number of subscribers that we have will go from 400 to 4,000 to 40,000.”

If 40,000 fans were to purchase the cheapest subscription at $10 a month, Success With Honor would raise $4.8 million. If 40,000 purchased the second-cheapest option at $25 a month, the annual total would rise to $12 million.

If the collective grows the way Toniatti said he believes it will, 40,000 donating the average subscription cost, $255, would translate to over $122 million, enough to fund the football program $20 million and over $3 million to Penn State’s other 30 sports. Albeit, not every donor is pledging $255 a month, but the number is still staggering in theory.

With even more expensive subscription options available, the annual total the collective brings in could potentially reach significant heights.

“When you start putting everything together, put 40,000 and say each subscriber is giving between $10 and $500 a month, it’s a lot,” Toniatti said.

While Penn State does have a massive alumni network, selling people on the idea of NIL has been the collective’s greatest challenge to date.

Despite a unanimous Supreme Court ruling on the subject, a number of people still believe “it’s going to hurt college athletics,” even a year in, Toniatti said.

That’s why Toniatti and his team have stressed “communications and education” when it comes to convincing members of the Penn State community to get involved.

“It is here, and if we want to compete, we have to be successful in order to compete at the level Penn State has always competed on in the past,” Toniatti said. “Therefore, we've set up to do it by the initial rules that NIL was set up, not the activities that you read that are going on with the big names in the country.”

In May, former Pitt All-American wide receiver Jordan Addison was rumored to have accepted a “$3 million NIL deal” to transfer to USC.

While the rumor was reported false weeks later, citing he had received even greater deals from other programs, it’s this type of situation that has scared people away from NIL involvement.

This is just what Toniatti said Success With Honor wants to shy away from.

“The student from University of Pittsburgh, that wasn't even in the portal, and someone reached out to him and said ‘We'll do an NIL deal. He's now at USC,’” Toniatti said. “We do not get involved in recruiting, and we do not get involved in the transfer portal. We get involved with our athletes, those athletes that are here on campus.”

Without getting involved directly in recruiting, Success With Honor relies on its registered teams, coaches and student-athletes to spread the word on recruiting trips that “once you become a Penn State athlete, you’ll be taken care of.”

On the basis of recruiting, some believe that schools located in or around a city, such as Ohio State, USC or even Pitt will be far better off in the NIL era than schools such as Penn State, stationed in a small town in the center of Pennsylvania.

This doesn’t worry Toniatti.

“We do not have the major industry that a large city such as Columbus, the capital of Ohio, has. No question about that,” Toniatti said. “However, what we have to our advantage is we have 750,000 alumni, which is an incredible number, the largest alumni group around.”

For Success With Honor, it’s about the money and more.

While the short-term goal has been to set Penn State up to be as competitive as it can be, to a greater degree, Success With Honor wants the university to pave the way in a new era of college athletics and the legislation that could soon surround it.

“If somebody comes down and says ‘I want to put my arms around an NIL, and I want to pass a law on how an NIL should operate,’ I hope they look at Success With Honor and want to use [it] as the example,” Toniatti said. “We want to be the example of quality, integrity, honesty and the way the operation should run.”

