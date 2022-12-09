As anticipation builds for a Penn State Rose Bowl, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle dive into expectations for Penn State football at the Jan. 2 game against Utah.

December will be a busy month for the Nittany Lions, with the transfer portal having been opened on Monday.

With hundreds of players already entering the transfer portal, Ralph and Engle share their thoughts on the biggest areas of need from the transfer portal for Penn State.

The duo touches on some “proven names” who could be prospects for Penn State’s roster in 2023, closing the episode with updates on the 2023 class of high school recruits.

