College athletics as we once knew flipped completely on its side Thursday.

USC and UCLA are reportedly planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten by “as early as 2024,” according to the Mercury News’ Jon Wilner.

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

What was major news to begin with then became much larger over the course of the next hour, when people began to question, “What exactly does this mean for college sports?”

Well, as a self-proclaimed expert of the game, I’ll be the first to tell you: I have no effing clue.

On one hand, the Big Ten could simply add the Trojans and Bruins to each division, and we all go about the season as normal, with maybe some 10 p.m. kickoffs sprinkled in.

But for argument’s sake, let’s say that hand has been crushed by a cinder block, and we’re left with another option: to change the whole system.

The Pac-12 isn’t what it used to be. The ACC has never been a football conference.

If NIL has taught us anything, it’s that money is important, and if your conference disappoints in football, it won’t make as much money for the programs within it, hence why Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12 for the SEC.

The NCAA’s top two grossing Power 5 conferences are the SEC and Big Ten.

Despite an $89 million revenue downturn from the previous fiscal year, the Big Ten still generated $100 million more than the third-highest grossing conference, the ACC, in 2021.

With the money in mind, it shouldn’t be a matter of “if” but rather “when” other programs will do just as USC, UCLA, Texas and Oklahoma have done and head for the goldmines.

What this could create would be something spectacular: megaconferences.

Similar to how professional sports leagues are organized, the new blueprint of the NCAA could shine a bright spotlight on the two greatest moneymakers, the Big Ten and SEC, and the 20-plus teams that would call each conference home.

The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 agreed on an alliance in August, and, whatever that alliance was or was going to be is now dead.

What’s very much alive is the idea of the programs within these conferences becoming “free agents” and jumping ship accordingly.

For the Big Ten, we could soon see the establishment of four new geographically separated divisions, presumably the West, Midwest, Great Lakes and the East, similar to a professional sports league.

What will happen with the rest of the Pac-12 and ACC teams, we don’t know for certain, but it’s likely more trickle into the Big Ten in the near future.

The divisions could look something like this.

The West would likely comprise of six former Pac-12 teams, potentially USC, UCLA, Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal.

The Midwest could pull Notre Dame from its historic independence in football, joining Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois and Northwestern. If the Big Ten chooses to add schools that are a part of the Association of American Universities, then that would complicate Notre Dame joining the conference.

The Big Ten could instead opt for another Midwest AAU school such as Kansas, which would hurt the competitive balance in football but add a major powerhouse in basketball, or Missouri.

The Great Lakes region would likely be made up of all current Big Ten teams such as Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana and Minnesota.

In the East, Penn State could join teams such as Clemson, Pitt, Maryland, Rutgers and Virginia.

With the AAU in mind, the Clemson Tigers, one of college football’s premier programs over the past decade, are not members, which could open the door for a basketball powerhouse such as Duke or North Carolina to join the division.

As of right now, there’s a ton of speculation as to what college football could look like in two years.

Unfortunately, I don’t think anyone really knows what’s next.

