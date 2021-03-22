It’s been 70 years since the first edition of Penn State’s annual Blue-White spring game, but this year’s festivities will hardly follow the norm.

This is due to the university stating only freshmen will be allowed to attend in person, alongside the fact that the event isn’t even being marketed as the Blue-White game — rather just the final spring practice.

These developments are due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, which ended up keeping all fans out of stadiums in the Big Ten last season.

While the recent ruling of strict first-year student attendance remains controversial, especially among upperclassmen in State College, the decision will stand for the time being.

Penn State President Eric Barron gave the following statement on letting some of University Park’s students back into Beaver Stadium this spring.

“We are pleased to be able to offer an opportunity for our first-year students to experience Beaver Stadium for the first time as Penn Staters,” Barron said. “Because of the pandemic, these students have missed out on this special tradition of cheering on the Nittany Lions, and we hope this will be a memorable way for them to gather together and celebrate the final practice of the spring.

“While we are excited to offer this in-person opportunity, students must continue to do their part by following health and safety guidelines to bring this opportunity to fruition.”

For Penn State freshmen who are able to and choose to attend, here’s what else to know regarding the 2021 adaptation of the Blue-White game on April 17.

First, the Blue-White game is an intrasquad scrimmage that occurs during the final practice of the spring season.

Traditionally, it is half of the team in the Nittany Lions’ blue jerseys and the other half repping the team’s white uniforms.

Once those teams are made, they typically go through drills ahead of time and then face off in a game setting for a large crowd to see in normal circumstances.

While James Franklin and the rest of Penn State’s coaching staff like to keep the teams’ activities competitive, they of course have some fun during the game as many fans try to get a glimpse of the program’s current and future stars.

You can expect some light-hearted moments, but also some flashes from the Nittany Lions’ best.

The event also is a celebration in State College on any normal year, with plenty of Penn State alumni and fans congregating in the fields adjacent to the stadium.

That will all be much quieter this spring amid the pandemic and the reduced crowd size.

Nevertheless, the blue and white will have a chance to play in front of a substantial amount of fans for the first time since the 2019 Cotton Bowl.

This process of bringing some fans back into sporting events is all part of the university’s plan to incorporate crowds back into the picture this fall.

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said this opportunity for freshmen is an important step for reaching full capacity in the somewhat near future.

“While first-year students have not yet been able to experience Nittanyville or take their spot in the best student section in the country in Beaver Stadium, we are thrilled they will be able participate in many other favorite traditions during this final spring practice, including the team entering the field, the Blue Band playing, cheer and dance squads performing, and the team singing of our beloved alma mater,” Barbour said.

“We are hopeful for the fall and continue to focus on the health and safety of our community and on providing the best opportunity for a full capacity stadium for the Sept. 11 game against Ball State.”