Penn State snagged its class of 2023 quarterback last Friday, gaining a commitment from 6-foot-2, 185-pound Florida product Marcus Stokes on Friday. Shortly after the announcement, Stokes publicly shut down his recruiting process.

My recruitment is shut down I am 107% @PennStateFball — Marcus Stokes (@marcusstokes06) April 9, 2022

He’s locked in, but what are the Nittany Lions getting out of Stokes?

He’s a dual-threat quarterback who some have heralded as the best player out of Nease High School since Tim Tebow. In some ways, Stokes’ tape is reminiscent of someone Penn State fans are rather fond of: Trace McSorley.

Stokes is a bit bigger than McSorley was, but he’s a proficient runner and has a knack for throwing off balance. It’s still clear, though, that Stokes is a raw talent.

When it came to the prize jewel of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class, Drew Allar, James Franklin and the Nittany Lions pounced long before other schools recognized the talent Allar had.

He committed to the blue and white on March 8, 2021, when the other schools showing major interest in him were the likes of Akron and Bowling Green. When it was all said and done, Allar was ranked as a top-five quarterback in the nation, and Penn State had to fight off offers from schools like Ohio State.

Stokes has visited Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss and others unofficially, but his biggest offers outside of Penn State were from Virginia Tech, Indiana and Pitt, among others. The beginning arc to Stokes’ commitment seems an awful lot like Allar’s, but it’s yet to be seen if Stokes can develop in the same way as his predecessor.

For now, here’s a quick look at Stokes’ skillset.

In a 2021 playoff game, Stokes had a rough start. He knows he’s talented and has the ability to run, and in this instance, he was trying to do too much.

As we’ll see later, he’s typically strong throwing off balance. But here, he comes up way short on the pass, resulting in an ugly interception when he easily could have tucked it and ran for a first down.

The ability to escape the pocket in that situation alone is impressive, though. The interception may have been some early game jitters or just a mistake that’s realistically not that uncommon for a high school junior no matter how good they’re supposed to be.

Stokes rebounded very nicely in the game, however. He threw two untimely interceptions, but he also orchestrated the two plays above that helped lead to a game-winning field goal.

In the first throw, Stokes looks like a prototype quarterback. He’s clearly shaken off the pair of turnovers, looks calm as he surveys all of his options and delivers a strike to move the sticks.

The presence of mind to step up in the pocket and keep his feet set is impressive, especially when some quarterbacks would have been bothered by the defensive end running upfield just to his right.

In the next play, Stokes shows off his ability as a runner. It’s nothing flashy, but he’s decisive and hits the hole immediately. He also fights through some contact to rack up a handful of extra yards.

This throw is one of the most impressive of Stokes’ film, and it screams “McSorley.”

The Penn State faithful have seen the little fallaway pass from ol’ No. 9 plenty of times, and Stokes seems to already have a knack for it.

Facing heavy pressure, Stokes stands in the pocket and fires rather than panic and run. He avoids the rush with a quick arm action.

What’s more impressive is the accuracy on the throw. While it may not be the strongest around, Stokes has a solid arm. Here, he’s using almost all arm as he throws from his back foot, yet he still places the football in a perfect spot where only his receiver can catch it.

Once again, Stokes is extremely impressive when moving away from the pocket and throwing off balance.

Rolling to his left no less, Stokes launches what appears to be a 40-yard pass right into the basket of his receiver’s hands.

This is one of those throws that can’t entirely be taught. Jumping off of his back foot, Stokes is once again essentially using just his arm strength for the long ball. And again, it falls right where it needs to be.

His ability to not only get out of the pocket but also throw accurately while avoiding pressure makes for an elite combination from Stokes.

While the opposing safety undoubtedly misplayed this route, Stokes made a beauty of a pass on this play.

Plenty of his highlights come on the run, but Stokes took his three-step drop and placed the ball right on the post at the end of his receiver’s route.

The mechanics are all there in this one. Stokes sets his feet and does well to transfer his weight from his back leg to his front leg, while his arm slot looks great.

There’s a lot to like in Penn State’s newest commit’s game. He can stand in and deliver a strike from the pocket, and he has plenty of ability to get out of the pocket and either complete a pass or tuck it and run.

There’s room to improve, of course, but the Nittany Lions locked in a promising prospect very early on in the recruiting cycle.

