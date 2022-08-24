What can fans expect from the Nittany Lions’ pass catchers this season? | The 1-0 Podcast

Leading up to the beginning of the season, “The 1-0 Podcast” hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph continue their position previews. In this week’s edition, the duo goes more in depth on Penn State’s pass catchers.

Engle and Ralph discuss how the team will look after the loss of Jahan Dotson and which wide receivers are standing out for the upcoming season.

Our co-hosts finish out by discussing the versatility of the Nittany Lions’ tight end room and the improved “offensive weapons” from the 2021 season.

