In 2020, Penn State’s quarterback room — while lacking stellar talent — was one of the deepest position groups on James Franklin’s squad.

Behind second-year starter Sean Clifford sat Will Levis, Ta’Quan Roberson and Micah Bowens. The room contained a good mix of experience and raw talent, which came in handy as Clifford struggled and was eventually benched in Week 4.

Now, Levis and Bowens are gone — having transferred to Kentucky and Oklahoma, respectively.

Originally a deep group at the start of the offseason, the quarterback spot has now become one of the Nittany Lions’ weakest.

While all signs have pointed to Clifford as the starter in 2021, reports have stated that Penn State could be in play for former LSU quarterback TJ Finley, who entered the transfer portal just two weeks ago.

Franklin and his staff have been picky about the quarterbacks to enter the portal this offseason, passing on potential starters such as McKenzie Milton and Joe Milton. But with Clifford potentially regressing and Finley a young gem with SEC experience, it’s hard not to question how Finley would fit in if he were to don the blue and white.

Even having just entered the transfer portal two weeks ago, rumors have heated up relatively quickly as to where Finley could end up.

Finley stirred the rumor mill even further by personally retweeting something that noted Penn State as one of four schools to “keep an eye on” in Finley’s recruitment.

At 6-foot-6, 242 pounds, Finley is quite the specimen under center.

There’s a lot to like in his game as a pure passer, having thrown for 941 yards through just five games as a freshman while only starting in two of them.

However, completing only 57.1% of his passes against lackluster SEC defenses in 2020 stands out as an indicator that Finley may not yet be ready for a role as a full-time starter at a Power Five program.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State women's lacrosse's Dirks, Auth selected to All-Region teams After finishing up their season in April, two Penn State players have been named to the IWLC…

Luckily for Finley, with four years of eligibility remaining, he shouldn’t have to feel pressured to make a move to a program that needs an immediate starter.

When it comes to a school like Auburn, which has a reported mutual interest in Finley, the former LSU quarterback would most likely not be in a position to start right away.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has started two seasons thus far for the Tigers, meaning Finley would more than likely have to compete for the starting spot come preseason workouts. This would be the same case at Penn State.

Like Nix, Clifford is a two-year starter who either has nothing more to improve on in his game or just needs a push from another quarterback — a push he will likely be unable to receive from Roberson or freshman newcomer Christian Veilleux.

With experience as a Power Five starting quarterback already, Finley could be the perfect player to compete with Clifford in 2021 and then take over Franklin’s offense for the foreseeable future.

Finley is no win-now prospect and will most likely take until at least 2022 or 2023 to produce as a full-time starter. But with quarterback commitments from Drew Allar and Beau Pribula unlikely to start as true freshmen in 2022, Finley could be the cushion Franklin relies on as Allar and Pribula develop.

With Finley listed 6-foot-6 and Allar marked at nearly 6-foot-5, a combination of the two in Penn State’s quarterback room would make for one of the most massive quarterback duos in all of college football.

If the tall, stable Josh Allen-like build is something Franklin and new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich would like to build around at quarterback for the future, it’s hard to not view Finley as a potential fit at Penn State.

It’s likely the world has not seen the best of Finley yet after just one season at LSU. But with a potential opportunity to play in games as early as this upcoming season and a would-be 2022 starting spot his to lose, a decision to bring Finley to Happy Valley would not be out of the ordinary and would make sense for both sides.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State women's soccer's Ally Schlegel named finalist for Honda Sport Award A Penn State player has their name penciled in as one of the four finalists for the most pre…