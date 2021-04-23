After holding an open practice for freshmen to attend last weekend, Penn State held its final spring practice of the year on Friday night at Beaver Stadium.

This time, it was the seniors and a limited number of members of the general public that were in attendance for a series of drills followed by some game action from the Nittany Lions.

So with the spring portion of offseason practice in the books, here's who has left lasting impressions.

Jahan Dotson

It didn’t take star wide receiver Jahan Dotson long to make an impact play once the scrimmage got underway.

On the first drive of the night, Dotson caught a quick hitter from Sean Clifford and — as he did so many times last season — used a burst of speed to get behind the defense. That led to a 64-yard score on just the third play of the game and brought those in attendance to their feet quickly.

The soon-to-be senior as well as wideout Parker Washington are expected to be one of the most exciting receiving combos in the Big Ten next season, and have both made a myriad of dynamic plays this spring.

Running backs

In what is likely to be the deepest group on the Penn State roster, there were plenty of storylines to watch as the running back competition continued throughout the spring.

Keyvone Lee appeared to have his A-game on Friday, as his versatility was on full display.

Franklin talked about Lee’s ability to be used in a number of ways last week and he was heavily involved in the passing game Friday night.

Lee and Baylor transfer John Lovett were both utilized in a number of ways and should be expected to be big passing game contributors to help Clifford in the fall.

Noah Cain was absent from the scrimmage as he continues to work his way back from injury. But the two backs, along with Devyn Ford, were able to have some solid production with the banged up Cain still sidelined.

Curtis Jacobs

One defensive player who turned heads under the lights on Friday was linebacker Curtis Jacobs.

Coming off his freshman season, Jacobs has been brought up by coaches and teammates time and time again as being someone who could be critical to the team’s depth next season.

Jacobs showed off his athleticism in the final practice, as well as his ability to move sideline to sideline and get in the backfield on multiple occasions.

While the Glen Burnie, Maryland, native may not be in line for a starting spot to begin the season, he is certainly a name to look out for in the case of injury or any other situation of need.

