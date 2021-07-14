Two-sport college athlete or professional baseball player?

This is the question Lonnie White Jr. is facing after Monday’s MLB Draft, as he was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 64 overall pick.

White committed to Penn State with intentions of playing football and baseball during his college career, but with his selection, that future is in question.

A 4-star wide receiver recruit and multi-faceted outfielder, White has potential to be one of the most talented, versatile athletes Penn State has ever seen.

James Franklin’s squad is shaping up to be a well-rounded, seasoned group with a mix of newcomers and veterans, and White would add depth and athleticism on the outside and work alongside Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington.

On the flip side, baseball coach Rob Cooper’s team rarely finds itself among the front runners in a loaded Big Ten conference. The Nittany Lions, however, showed flashes of promise in 2021, and White would only add fuel to the fire.

Furthermore, the Coatesville, Pennsylvania, native grew up watching the Nittany Lions, making it his dream to don the blue and white in both the fall and the spring.

If he opts to sign with the Pirates, White could bring in a signing bonus well over $1 million, and some even predict it could approach the $1.5 million mark.

And if this seems a bit high for a second-round pick, you would be correct — but it may not be enough to pull White away from his full-scholarship offer to play two sports in college.

New NIL legislation would allow White to profit while in college, but it’s unknown if those earnings would be comparable to that of a professional baseball contract.

And historically, athletes playing both baseball and football coming out of high school forwent potential MLB contracts to play either or both sports in college.

Russell Wilson was drafted as an outfielder out of high school and again three years later in college. But after a short stint in the minor league with the Colorado Rockies, Wilson re-enrolled in college and was later drafted by the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks in 2012.

Tom Brady, Jameis Winston and Golden Tate fielded the MLB as an option when they were drafted out of high school – Tate was even drafted twice, like Wilson.

And one of the most recent baseball and football prodigies takes the form of Kyler Murray, who excelled on the gridiron and diamond as a quarterback and outfielder at Oklahoma.

Signability concerns arguably kept Murray from being drafted out of high school as he, like White, was slated to play two sports in college.

Currently the Arizona Cardinals’ starting quarterback, Murray is the only person ever drafted in the first rounds of both the NFL and MLB drafts – the Oakland Athletics selected him in 2018.

MLB’s money didn’t seem to sway any of these present day NFL superstars coming out of high school, but the difference with White is he was drafted the highest out of any of the aforementioned players.

Murray will be making exponentially more money in pro football than any of them could’ve with the MLB signing bonus.

But is it worth having one of the most storied collegiate athletics careers and potentially forgoing a higher draft pick from either the MLB or NFL down the line?

And on the other hand — while the Pittsburgh Pirates aren’t exactly the top franchise in professional sports today — you also can’t really argue against a possible $1.5 million signing bonus.

