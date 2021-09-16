Ball State Tailgate

Tailgaters gather outside Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. in anticipation of the first home game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Penn State defeated Ball State 44-13.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Whether you’re attending College GameDay, tailgating or just going to the Penn State game Saturday, you’ll probably like the current weather forecast.

According to Accuweather, there’s a high of 80 degrees with some humidity and a chance for passing thunderstorms. There’s a 41% chance of precipitation, but it’ll only last for roughly a half hour.

The low will be 58 degrees around game time, and it will be a clear night with low 5 mile per hour wind gusts.

