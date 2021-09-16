Whether you’re attending College GameDay, tailgating or just going to the Penn State game Saturday, you’ll probably like the current weather forecast.

According to Accuweather, there’s a high of 80 degrees with some humidity and a chance for passing thunderstorms. There’s a 41% chance of precipitation, but it’ll only last for roughly a half hour.

The low will be 58 degrees around game time, and it will be a clear night with low 5 mile per hour wind gusts.

