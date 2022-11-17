Penn State is going to have a cold one for its last away game against Rutgers on Saturday.

The weather will be cloudy and 41 degrees, but it’ll feel like 32 degrees for the 3:30 p.m. kick, according to Accuweather.

The kickers have to look out of the wind with a 14-mile-per-hour wind and wind gusts up to 29 miles per hour. There’s also a 6% chance of precipitation.

The sun will set around 4:37 p.m., so it’ll be dark for the second half.

