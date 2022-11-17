Penn State Football V. Maryland, Tunnel

The Penn State football team walk onto the field at Beaver Stadium for their football game against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 30-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State is going to have a cold one for its last away game against Rutgers on Saturday.

The weather will be cloudy and 41 degrees, but it’ll feel like 32 degrees for the 3:30 p.m. kick, according to Accuweather.

The kickers have to look out of the wind with a 14-mile-per-hour wind and wind gusts up to 29 miles per hour. There’s also a 6% chance of precipitation.

The sun will set around 4:37 p.m., so it’ll be dark for the second half.

