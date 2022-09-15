Penn State is set to take on Auburn in a Big Ten-SEC clash, and it couldn’t be played in much better weather.

According to Accuweather, Auburn will be completely sunny for the entirety of gameday with just 4% cloud cover. The high for the day is listed at 85 degrees.

There will be a little wind, though, as Accuweather predicts there will be wind gusts up to 14 miles per hour.

The Nittany Lions’ road test could finish under a setting sun thanks to a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The sun is supposed to set at 6:46 p.m.

There’s just a 2% chance for precipitation during the day.

