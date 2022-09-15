Penn State football vs. Auburn, Clifford (14) & Washington (3)

Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes the ball to wide receiver Parker Washington (3) during Penn State football’s White Out game against Auburn at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers 28-20.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State is set to take on Auburn in a Big Ten-SEC clash, and it couldn’t be played in much better weather.

According to Accuweather, Auburn will be completely sunny for the entirety of gameday with just 4% cloud cover. The high for the day is listed at 85 degrees.

There will be a little wind, though, as Accuweather predicts there will be wind gusts up to 14 miles per hour.

The Nittany Lions’ road test could finish under a setting sun thanks to a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The sun is supposed to set at 6:46 p.m.

There’s just a 2% chance for precipitation during the day.

