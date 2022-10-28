No. 13 Penn State will try to deliver an upset to No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, and the attempt will fall under a nice October day.

The afternoon temperature is set at 59 degrees and will feature a completely sunny sky, according to Accuweather.

The wind will basically be nonexistent, with wind gusts up to only five miles per hour.

The sunny skies are forecasted to have a 0% cloud cover, meaning the chance for precipitation is also exceptionally low, as Accuweather predicts a 0% chance of inclement weather.

