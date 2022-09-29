It's probably going to be a damp one when Penn State hosts Northwestern Saturday afternoon.

For Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff, it will be 57 degrees outside with a 64% chance of rain and cloudy, according to Accuweather. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.

Kickers will have to keep an eye on the flags, as there’s a nine-mile-per-hour wind with gusts up to 16 miles per hour.

