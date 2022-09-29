Singleton Warm Up vs CMU 9/24/22

Penn State running back Nick Singleton (10) warms up prior to Penn State footballs game against Central Michigan on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Central Michigan 33-14.

 Caleb Craig

It's probably going to be a damp one when Penn State hosts Northwestern Saturday afternoon.

For Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff, it will be 57 degrees outside with a 64% chance of rain and cloudy, according to Accuweather. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.

Kickers will have to keep an eye on the flags, as there’s a nine-mile-per-hour wind with gusts up to 16 miles per hour.

