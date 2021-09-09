Penn State football returns to State College on Saturday for the first this season, as the Nittany Lions host Ball State.

Beaver Stadium should be packed with fans for the first time in nearly two years, and they’ll be enjoying a beautiful day for college football.

According to Accuweather, the high temperature for Saturday will be 74 degrees with a low of 56 degrees.

It’ll be mostly sunny with low wind and only a 3% chance of rain.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

How to watch Penn State football's home opener against Ball State Penn State will be looking to continue its momentum this week and jump to 2-0 in its 2021 ho…