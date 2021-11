Penn State plays host to Michigan on Saturday at noon.

Fans can expect less-than-ideal conditions for the morning tailgates and during the contest.

According to Accuweather, morning temperatures will approach 41 degrees with cloudy skies and a 47% chance of rain.

The chances for rain reaches 51% by noon but drops slightly as the afternoon wears on.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

How to watch Penn State football take on No. 6 Michigan Penn State is set to take on Michigan this Saturday in a critical home matchup.