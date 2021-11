Penn State’s 2021 home finale is set to have some cool temperatures, but it shouldn’t be wet at least.

State College will see a high of 44 degrees with just a 2% chance of rain throughout the day. It’ll be partly cloudy.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 32 degrees as the day moves on.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

How to watch Penn State’s noon matchup against Rutgers Penn State is set to play its final home game of the 2021 season on Saturday when it welcome…