With fans in Beaver Stadium for the first time since 2019, the weather will likely be kind to those in attendance — many of whom have never had the chance to watch the Nittany Lions play in person.

With a high of 55 degrees and sunny, Penn State’s final spring practice will be ideal football weather for both the team and those in attendance.

Wind shouldn’t be much of an issue either, with winds ranging from 5-7 mph.

There is currently a 7% chance of rain for Saturday’s action.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE