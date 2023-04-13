It was sunny and warm in State College this week, but for Penn State’s Blue-White game on Saturday, rain is in the forecast.

At the 2 p.m. kick, it is likely to be 70 degrees and cloudy with a 77% chance of rain, according to Accuweather.

Penn State’s kickers and punters will have a 6 mph wind coming out of the southeast with gusts up to 8 mph.

The tailgating weather is still cloudy with a little bit less chance of rain at 60% pregame.

