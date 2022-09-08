Penn State is playing its first game in Beaver Stadium for the 2022 season, and the Nittany Lions should have no problems with the weather.

For the noon kickoff, the temperature will be 72 degrees and partly cloudy, according to Accuweather. The temperature will increase gradually throughout the game with a high of 79 degrees.

However, it will be a windy one throughout the game for the kickers with wind gusts getting up to 18 miles per hour from the southeast.

There’s only a 1 percent chance of rain for the game.

