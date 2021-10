Penn State shouldn’t have to deal with the elements too much in Iowa City this weekend.

There’s a high of 81 degrees on Saturday with a low of 67 degrees during the night. It should be somewhat cloudy through the day, but there’s no more than a 14% chance of rain.

It could be a windy afternoon, though, as there’s a high of 20 mile-per-hour gusts with a low of 10.

