Penn State heads to Ann Arbor to face Michigan in its first road game since the Nittany Lions defeated Auburn in Week 3. Unlike Auburn, the weather forecast isn’t the best.

The game will kick off at noon Saturday, and the afternoon weather could see precipitation. According to AccuWeather, there’s a 25% chance of rain in the afternoon, otherwise the weather will be partly cloudy.

Field goal kickers may have trouble battling the Midwest wind gusts, as AccuWeather forecasts winds of up to 30 mph, with an average wind speed of 14 mph.

The Michigan sky will be a bit gloomy. According to AccuWeather, there will be around a 90% cloud coveR.

