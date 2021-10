The teams and fans should expect less-than-ideal weather conditions in Columbus this weekend leading up to and during the prime-time matchup.

According to Accuweather, there’s a 53% chance of rain throughout the day along with a high temperature of 58 degrees and closer to 49 degrees by kickoff.

The chance of rain increases to 55% heading into the evening.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

How to watch Penn State football’s prime-time matchup against Ohio State Penn State will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses this weekend when it travels to…