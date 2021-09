Penn State could be faced with some difficult weather as it searches for a win in its season opener against Wiconsin Saturday.

According to Accuweather, Saturday morning could see thunderstorms in spots with a 40% chance of precipitation in Madison.

While rain could be an issue in terms of ball grip, wind shouldn’t be. Wind is expected to blow at just six miles per hour, with occasional gusts of eight.

If the rain holds off Saturday, it should be comfortable with a high of 71 degrees.