Whether you plan on tailgating or just going to this weekend’s Homecoming game, you may want to bring a light jacket if you plan on being outside for a substantial amount of time on Saturday.

According to Accuweather, there will be a high of 54 degrees with a 37% chance of some rain showers when Penn State kicks off against Illinois.

The chance of precipitation remains roughly the same throughout the remainder of the game, but cloudy skies should be present all day.

The wind may be a factor as well, as 6-8 mph gusts are expected all afternoon.

