Penn State enjoyed a warm and sunny Alabama road trip in Week 3, but it will return home to a chillier climate for its Week 4 matchup against Central Michigan.

According to AccuWeather, State College is currently predicted to have a high of 65 degrees with a partly cloudy sky that’ll have a 42% cloud cover.

Fortunately for the Nittany Lion faithful that will be in attendance, precipitation will almost certainly be absent, as AccuWeather predicts a 1% chance for precipitation. There will be light wind gusts of up to nine miles per hour as well.

As the afternoon wears on after the noon kickoff, the temperature will slightly decrease into the evening’s 53-degree forecast.

