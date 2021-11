Penn State’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff in College Park, Maryland will take place under a mostly sunny sky, according to Accuweather.

Morning temperatures during prime tailgating hours will be in the mid 40s, while afternoon highs will be in the mid 50s.

The temperature at kickoff will be around 55 degrees, and it will grow colder as the game wears on.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

How to watch Penn State football’s road matchup against Maryland Penn State will look to spark some momentum this weekend and end a three-game skid against M…