Penn State will look to end its four-game homestand unblemished on Saturday when it opens the Big Ten season against Indiana.

The Nittany Lions and Hoosiers will face off inside Beaver Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Fans should have a great day for tailgating and other pregame festivities, as the high temperature will be 75 degrees, according to Accuweather.

Fog will lift in the morning and fade into a mostly sunny sky, and the game-time temperature should be around 49 degrees with patches of clouds settling in.

