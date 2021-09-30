Penn State will look to end its four-game homestand unblemished on Saturday when it opens the Big Ten season against Indiana.
The Nittany Lions and Hoosiers will face off inside Beaver Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
Fans should have a great day for tailgating and other pregame festivities, as the high temperature will be 75 degrees, according to Accuweather.
Fog will lift in the morning and fade into a mostly sunny sky, and the game-time temperature should be around 49 degrees with patches of clouds settling in.
Entering Saturday’s matchup with Indiana, Penn State is favored by a somewhat heavy margin —…