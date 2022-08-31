Football Practice 8-20-22, Allen

Running back Kaytron Allen (13) catches a pass during Penn State's practice on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 outside Holuba Hall in University Park, Pa.

 Nick Eickhoff

It'll be nice and warm in Indiana when Penn State and Purdue hit the gridiron Thursday night.

Ross-Ade Stadium will have partly cloudy skies overhead with a high of 80 degrees at kickoff. There's little to no chance for rain throughout the night.

It'll cool off quickly through the night, falling to 71 degrees by 11 p.m. Regardless, it'll be great weather for the Nittany Lions' 2022 opener.

