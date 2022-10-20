The weather for Penn State’s White Out is looking like one of the best days of the week.
For the 7:30 p.m. night kickoff, the temperature is going to be around 44 degrees with 5-mile-per-hour winds and an 8% chance of precipitation, according to Accuweather.
The tailgating weather is looking really good with a high of 68 degrees and sunny until the sun goes down just before kickoff, so sunscreen might not be a bad call.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Penn State takes on Minnesota in the White Out this week, but DraftKings predicts a close game.