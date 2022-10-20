Penn State Football vs Auburn Tailgate.

Beaver stadium exterior with families at Penn State Football’s White Out game against Auburn at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in University Park, Pa

 Regan Gross

The weather for Penn State’s White Out is looking like one of the best days of the week.

For the 7:30 p.m. night kickoff, the temperature is going to be around 44 degrees with 5-mile-per-hour winds and an 8% chance of precipitation, according to Accuweather.

The tailgating weather is looking really good with a high of 68 degrees and sunny until the sun goes down just before kickoff, so sunscreen might not be a bad call.

