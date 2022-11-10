White out 2022 Tailgating

Penn State fans participate in pregame festivities prior to Penn State football's match up against Minnesota on Saturday Oct. 22, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Ryan Bowman

Weather shouldn’t be too much of a problem for Penn State’s home tilt with Maryland on Saturday.

With a high of 55 degrees, temperature should be moderate, but rain could play a factor later in the game with a 30% chance of rain later in the day.

Wind shouldn’t be as much of an issue as it was at Indiana last week, but 10-to-15 mile per hour winds still could make for a difficult day for kickers.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags