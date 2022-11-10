Weather shouldn’t be too much of a problem for Penn State’s home tilt with Maryland on Saturday.

With a high of 55 degrees, temperature should be moderate, but rain could play a factor later in the game with a 30% chance of rain later in the day.

Wind shouldn’t be as much of an issue as it was at Indiana last week, but 10-to-15 mile per hour winds still could make for a difficult day for kickers.

