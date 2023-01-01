Rose bowl exterior

The exterior of the rose bowl on a a rainy Saturday Dec. 31, 2022 in Pasadena, Ca.

 Caleb Craig

Compared to Penn State’s normal northeast weather conditions, the Nittany Lions will have some warmer weather but some rain for the Rose Bowl

The weather is going to be cloudy and 57 degrees around the 5 p.m. kick with a 30% chance of rain, so expect some showers.

The kickers will be dealing with a five-mile-per-hour southeast wind with gusts up to 10 miles per hour.

Tailgating weather is going to be pretty similar to kickoff time with some showers.

