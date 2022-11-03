Penn State is going to have a nice day for its first road game since early October.

The Nittany Lions’ 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Indiana in Bloomington will have a high of 76 degrees and will be partly cloudy, according to Accuweather. There’s just a 2% chance of precipitation.

There will be 12-mile-per-hour winds with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour, so the kickers will have to adjust accordingly.

