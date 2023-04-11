To be successful in the modern age of college football is to be advanced in every facet that makes up the sport.

Facilities, staff size, alignment and name, image, likeness are areas in constant competition with other programs, a competition that extends beyond in-season matchups.

Over his nine years at Penn State, James Franklin has never been a stranger to speak out on areas of needed improvement within his program. Even with recent success from the previous season, a year that garnered an 11-2 record and a Rose Bowl win, Franklin will not stop banging the drum in hopes for sustained achievement.

“If you’re in the Big Ten, the reality is if you choose and want to compete at the very highest level,” Franklin said Tuesday, “you can’t pick and choose what you’re going to compete in.”

Penn State’s Lasch Football Building recently went through a $48 million renovation, while an increase in the program’s assistant coaching pool has paved the way for lucrative hires such as defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

The one outlying area that continues to field question marks is where the university stands in NIL, specifically as it relates to football and basketball.

Last month, Micah Shrewsberry departed for Notre Dame men’s basketball, which sparked questions surrounding the legitimacy of Penn State’s NIL status.

While board of trustee member Jay Paterno recently doubled down on exterior forces playing into Shrewsberry’s departure in an interview with Happy Valley Insider’s Richard Schnyderite, Franklin seems to believe these aforementioned areas played a role.

“We just saw some decisions that weren't completely made in the basketball program,” Franklin said. “That was a big part of it. We know that.”

Shrewsberry told Nate Bauer of Blue-White Illustrated in December that, of Big Ten teams, the Nittany Lions were “probably 13, maybe 14” in NIL, a precursor to his eventual exit.

Despite this, Paterno said “there is no way for him to know that, because these numbers aren’t disclosed publicly,” continuing confusion as to where exactly Penn State stands in NIL and why the university may have been initially behind.

It’s becoming evident that the university took a less-aggressive stance than its competitors over NIL’s first two years of legislation in 2021-22.

“We started out the first couple years where we said we were going to teach the athletes how to be entrepreneurs,” Franklin said. “That was our NIL model.”

Now in a third year since NIL was passed, Penn State has seemingly turned things around, creating an all-football collective to provide a specific focus to the university’s greatest money-making sport.

On the other end, recruits have talked about the program’s new weight room and facilities “all the time,” Franklin said.

Many of the areas Franklin has fought so hard for since his hiring in 2014 have come to fruition, and success has followed. The ball now sits in the NIL court as the university looks to rebound from a delayed start.

“We were two years behind everybody else,” Franklin said. “I think over the last year we've made significant progress. But if you give somebody a two-year start, in basically a three-year model, I think it's pretty obvious.”

