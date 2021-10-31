Penn State’s third-straight loss of the 2021 season may seem like a momentum killer.

The Nittany Lions won their first five games, including two over ranked opponents.

But a close loss at Iowa and a demoralizing nine-overtime defeat at home against unranked Illinois put a damper on a season that carried hopes for the College Football Playoff.

Despite the recent losses, James Franklin’s team prepared and executed its game plan against the No. 5 team in the country, challenging Ohio State until the end.

Franklin and the team believe there some positives came out of Saturday’s loss, including the work ethic and determination showcased by his team.

“I thought we played well tonight,” Franklin said. “I thought we battled. We didn't play good enough to win tonight, but we're close. I'm going to keep working with these guys, loving these guys and we'll find a way to get a win next week.”

The Nittany Lions fell to a potent Illinois run attack last week, giving up 357 rushing yards to one of the worst offenses in the Big Ten.

Ohio State’s feature running back TreVeyon Henderson presented more challenges for the Nittany Lions’ defense to prepare for, along with the dynamic wide receiver pairing of Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s group held Henderson in check, allowing him 152 yards on the ground while Wilson and Olave finished with 82 and 44 receiving yards, respectively.

The defense said it was prepared for the plethora of offensive weapons the Buckeyes possess and it needs to continue to prepare the same for every team it faces the rest of the season.

“I think we did a really good job playing them,” defensive end Arnold Ebiketie said. “We fought hard out there. It’s unfortunate, but I think there’s a lot of good things that we did. Moving forward, if we attack every single big game the way we did today, we have a pretty good chance of winning all the games that we have remaining on our schedule.”

Franklin believes last week’s result against the Illini isn’t representative of what his team played like in its other matchups in 2021.

“I think we played hard all year long,” Franklin said. “I know last week, we did not play the way we're capable of playing, but I thought we played hard all year long with a challenging schedule, especially early on. I'm glad we played hard.”

Contrary to the game against Illinois, Penn State had its top gunslinger at full health for its matchup with the Buckeyes.

Sean Clifford led the offense’s much-improved attack, throwing for 361 yards, which Franklin believes impacted the game.

“I thought one of the biggest differences was Sean’s health tonight,” Franklin said. “I thought that made a big difference.”

Breaking down the film in practice throughout the next couple days will help the team highlight the positives that came out of the matchup against the Buckeyes as well as things it needs to improve upon.

“There were a lot of positives,” safety Ji’Ayir Brown said. “We’re one step closer. We’re going to learn from this film. We’re going to go back to the drawing board, and we’re going to fix these things.”

Franklin and the coaching staff make sure to vocalize the positives that show up on film in order to encourage the team to stay consistent.

But the team must also take note of things that need to be improved in order to get back on the winning track, according to Franklin.

“We'll make a big deal of the positive things that we did tomorrow when we watch his tape and then we'll obviously critique and correct the mistakes that we made to give us the best chance to win next week,” Franklin said.

Nevertheless, Franklin’s proud of his team’s performance against one of the best teams in the Big Ten and looks forward to pointing out both positive and negative aspects of Saturday’s contest.

“There’s going to be a bunch of positive things off that tape to learn from and grow from, but there's some critical mistakes that we’ve got to eliminate if we want to win consistently,” Franklin said. “I'm glad that we came and competed, did some good things and gave ourselves a chance to win, but at the end of the day, we didn't get it done.”

