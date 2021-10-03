Accountability. Mental and physical toughness. Able to handle adversity.

These are the characteristics Penn State’s defense prides itself on, and that mindset seems to be working through Penn State’s first five games of the 2021 season.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s group held Indiana’s offense scoreless in the blue and white’s 24-0 win over the Hoosiers on Saturday.

The shutout was the first since the Nittany Lions blanked Maryland 59-0 two years ago.

Saturday’s performance raised the bar yet again for Penn State’s defensive core, but its key players believe they’re capable of shutting any team down like they did the Hoosiers.

“Moving forward, that should be the standard because we believe whenever our defense is playing on our A-game, nobody can score on us,” defensive end Arnold Ebiketie said. “That should be the mindset going into every game moving forward.”

From shutdown red zone defense to the pivoting mindset following a turnover, the defense stayed locked in no matter the situation.

James Franklin voiced his pleasure with the defense following Saturday’s contest, saying the defense as a whole is “doing its job.”

“They're doing their job at a very high and consistent level – and it makes it fun,” Franklin said. “I think the coaches are doing a tremendous job. We're just playing really good complementary defensive football. We make timely turnovers.”

Following a first-half interception, Indiana put itself in a prime position to put points on the board early in the game.

But the Nittany Lions address situational football every week in practice, according to Franklin, which was why they were able to hold their ground against the Hoosiers for a goal-line stop.

“The way we look at it on defense, it's an opportunity to go out there and do something special when momentum is swung and to swing it back,” Franklin said. “They decided to go for it on fourth down, and that was a big stop. I think that was a huge play in the game. If they score there or pick up that first down, there may be a different game.”

The players respond well to the coaching staff’s directions in defending on the fly and in the red zone, saying they feel prepared to defend in any situation that’s thrown at them.

“Coach Pry has been talking about sudden change all year,” cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said. “He says sudden change shows what our defense is really made of. If we can stop the offense on a sudden change, that takes all the momentum away.”

Porter Jr., along with safety Ji’Ayir Brown, came away with interceptions against Indiana.

Pry put a variety of formations on the field Saturday, which included defensive end Nick Tarburton moving inside, making room for Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa to split out wide and throwing blitzes from members of the secondary left and right.

The defensive coordinator prepped his players in practice to show lots of pressure and multiple formations in an effort to disrupt Indiana’s offense, which worked to perfection.

“We have a whole arsenal,” defensive tackle PJ Mustpher said. “When Coach [Pry] calls a play, we’re confident in him. We just go out there and do what we’re supposed to do. Coach called some plays where you were able to see guys in different positions, so that was really cool to see and they made plays.”

Bringing the pressure early and often yielded six pass breakups, five tackles for loss and two sacks for the Nittany Lions, a sign that playing complementary defensive football pays dividends.

“Those negative-yardage plays are huge for defense,” Mustipher said. “Being able to make the quarterback uncomfortable is also huge because your front end is able to make the plays, and your back end is also able to be comfortable, so it really just helps the whole defense.”

Penn State limited the Hoosiers to 69 rushing yards and led for the entirety of the game, which forced more passes, calling on the secondary to lock down in coverage and track the ball.

“When [the defensive line] stops the run, they have to put the ball in the air,” Porter Jr. said. “After that, it’s pick city for us. We love it when our defense is able to stop the run. We know if they blitz, the ball is coming out fast. We know that we have to lock in and lock our guys up.”

Penn State’s blistering defense showcased where the unit is in its development at the beginning of its Big Ten slate.

The group is feeling more confident than ever heading into a top-five matchup at Iowa.

Between competing every day in practice, adjusting on the fly after a turnover and playing suffocating red zone defense, the Nittany Lions know what they’re capable of accomplishing in 2021.

“We’re going to go out there and play at a high level and that’s who we are,” Mustipher said. “You can’t just flip the switch on Saturdays. You’ve got to live it every single day and that’s what we do when we step out on the practice field.”

The “stingy” mentality the players talk about has certainly played out through five weeks, and the Nittany Lions don’t seem to think it’s going anywhere any time soon.

“We’re here to stay,” Porter Jr. said.

