‘We just kept working’ | Penn State football’s 1st date with Minnesota in 3 years draws parallels to 2019

Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden dove in the end zone and intercepted Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford with a minute left in the fourth quarter the last time the two teams met in 2019. The interception sealed the No. 17 Golden Gophers’ 31-26 upset over undefeated No. 4 Penn State in Minnesota.

The fans in Huntington Bank Stadium flooded the field in waves, celebrating Minnesota’s victory.

“I remember them storming the field,” former Penn State wide receiver Dan Chisena told The Daily Collegian. “I remember just walking off the field trying to make my way through the fans, and obviously losing is never a good feeling. It was definitely hard.”

Going into the game, the Nittany Lions were a hot 8-0 on the season with wins over in-state rival Pitt, Michigan State and Michigan, which slotted them as the No. 4 team in the country.

“I think that when you're undefeated, and you lose as a top-four team, that you're gonna fall, and it's gonna affect the season, regardless of whether it's a ranked team,” Chisena said.

Sure enough, the loss did derail many of the hopes Penn State had as an 8-0 team in prime position for the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. Penn State only lost one more game — against Ohio State — and won a New Year’s Six bowl game, but the season’s finish fell short of the expectations that came with such a hot start.

The 2019 loss to Minnesota is almost parallel to where Penn State is now in 2022.

The Nittany Lions were ranked in the top 10 and then had a ranked road test against Michigan, coming up well short of its competition in a 41-17 loss.

Now, Penn State is licking its wounds and has a matchup with Minnesota on the horizon. The only difference to 2019 is Minnesota now serves as the chance for a bounceback rather than the first roadblock — this time in White Out conditions.

“You can't really let those losses affect the rest of the season because we still had everything we wanted in front of us,” former Penn State and current Cincinnati Bengals tight end Nick Bowers told the Collegian. “We didn't change anything. We just kept working in those practices. The format never changed.”

Like 2019, the Nittany Lions in 2022 have said there’s no time to linger on the loss to Michigan, and they need to move on to the next challenge. If Penn State’s goals are still to make a marquee bowl game, it’s still on the table, much in the same way it was in 2019 despite a disappointing blip on the radar.

“If we hang our hat on this loss that we took today, it's only gonna make it worse for the upcoming weeks,” sophomore cornerback Kalen King said following the loss to Michigan.

The Golden Gophers were led by then-redshirt-sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan, who was on the opposite side of Penn State’s own redshirt-sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford. Both are dealing with injuries this week, but if both are able to go, it’ll be a storyline-filled rematch for the sixth-year gunslingers.

2019 was Clifford’s first year starting for Penn State in the post-Trace McSorley era, beginning his career in Happy Valley undefeated as the captain of the offense.

In the first eight games, he didn’t play in an atmosphere quite like the one on that early November afternoon.

“There was a good crowd,” Bowers said. “It was rocking in there, loud. [The fans] were cheering the whole entire game. It made it hard for the offense. I think it was the biggest thing.”

On the first drive, Clifford let the noise get to him and threw an interception on his second pass of the game to safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who became a recurring name during the game.

Clifford had his ups and downs and threw for 340 yards but with three interceptions, two of which were taken by Winfield Jr.

After each interception Clifford threw, Chisena said he didn’t go over and try to cheer up the young quarterback because that wasn’t the guy he was.

“Even though it was his first year, I think the entire team trusted Sean completely,” Chisena said. “Never had any doubt with him. We knew he was going to make plays. He was going to make all the throws he needed to make, so there was never any doubt. We always believed in him.”

Despite the three interceptions, Chisena said Clifford was far from the one to blame for the blemish on the Nittany Lions’ perfect record.

“It came down to the wire,” Chisena said. “It wasn’t for a lack of effort or a lack of anyone falling short by any means.”

Clifford didn’t play well then, and he didn’t play well against Michigan in 2022, but both losses weren’t completely his fault.

He’s also a different quarterback — and person overall — four years later. He’s older than some NFL quarterbacks, and he’s now mired in controversy surrounding a “what’s next” mentality with former 5-star recruit Drew Allar sitting behind him in the depth chart.

Still, James Franklin alluded on Tuesday that Clifford’s job isn’t going anywhere. He’s “earned the right to be on the field,” according to Franklin, with one last go around over the next six weeks.

Penn State is in a similar situation in 2022 that it was in 2019, coming off of a tough road loss to Michigan, scratching away the zero in the loss column. This time, Clifford will try to get Penn State back to a double-digit win season, perhaps restoring some faith in Franklin’s program.

To help row the boat back into the win column for the Nittany Lions, they’ve got plenty of history to look back on ahead of Saturday’s White Out. Not only did a large portion of the 2022 roster play in the 2019 game, Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca spent a year on staff in Happy Valley between stints with the Gophers.

Redshirt-sophomore cornerback Daequan Hardy was a redshirt freshman in 2019 and remembers that Morgan and Minnesota use a lot of run-pass options to move the ball down the field.

“We got to be good with our eyes and just prevent the quarterback from throwing the deep shots,” Hardy said.

Even though the game happened almost three years ago, Penn State is digging back into the tape because multiple members of that 2019 squad have returned like Morgan and running back Mohamed Ibrahim.

“We pick up certain similarities, certain traits, that may help us, that we may learn from,” redshirt-senior defensive end Nick Tarburton said. “If we ever played an opponent the year before, a couple years before, we’re gonna watch the tape, and just kind of dive into it and learn from that as well.”

The biggest change from 2019 to the 2021 game is the development of the two quarterbacks, with a more critical eye toward Clifford, who’s coming off one of his worst performances this season.

After the 2019 loss and every loss, Chisena said Clifford never felt sorry for himself.

“His work ethic was always so great,” Chisena said. “From the time he got the starting role, he just worked his butt off and prepared super diligently. I think a lot of growth can happen from similar circumstances…

“He never let him get himself down. He just kind of went to work and moved on. He just tried to be the leader of the team even after that.”

Now, Clifford is in his final season with Penn State — his final crack at the team that potentially kept the Nittany Lions out of the College Football Playoff in 2019.

With history in mind, there might not be a better team for Penn State and Clifford to determine their destiny with than Minnesota — especially in front of a sea of white under the lights.

“Cliff is a smart quarterback,” Bowers said. “He’s a veteran quarterback, he’s a great quarterback, and he’s having a great year. He just has to keep doing what he’s been doing, and I think [Penn State] will get the outcome they want.”