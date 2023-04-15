When asked about the quarterbacks and the passing game after Penn State’s spring finale, James Franklin reiterated what he’d said during last fall and this spring.

“We can’t throw enough.”

Doing the throwing this year? Not sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford.

With Sean Clifford out of eligibility, Drew Allar is expected to do the majority of the throwing next season, with his first experience in starting action commencing Saturday afternoon in the Blue-White game.

With a 5-star rating out of high school, Allar had a lot of pressure on his back entering the scrimmage but didn’t let it affect him.

“No, no, no nerves,” Allar said after his Blue-White performance.

Despite the lack of nerves, Allar’s numbers didn’t jump off the board in a defensive-dominant 10-0 game, throwing 19-for-30, 202 yards and a touchdown.

He overthrew some passes but did show off his strong arm, striking receivers in stride.

“I think I started a little bit slow the first two drives,” Allar said. “I missed some throws that I shouldn’t be missing. It’s all things that are correctable though.”

Franklin said Allar still has to get used to his receiving corps, which could be adding a few additions come fall, specifically Kent State receiver Dante Cehpas, who has committed and is expected to enroll this summer.

“In a lot of ways, like Sean and Jahan [Dotson] a couple of years ago, they got to build that chemistry,” Franklin said. “He's got to build it with multiple guys between our tight ends and wide receivers. We could be pretty effective.”

Allar’s best pass of the day was a zone coverage beater to end the half to redshirt freshman Tyler Johnson for 24 yards. Allar also slung a side-arm pass, resembling his jersey-mate Patrick Mahomes, to Kaden Saunders on a receiver screen to add to his highlights on the day.

“It really happens naturally for me,” Allar said. “I think it’s really from my baseball background, playing like third or shortstop, having to drop your arm to turn two to get the guy out at first. I think that’s where it really comes from for me.

Allar looked in control of the offense, making presnap reads, and threw for the only touchdown on the day, 28 yards to Omari Evans.

His goal throughout the spring was to get a better handle on the offense with the turn of the spring marking officially one year since he stepped on campus as an early enrollee.

This spring’s been different, though, in terms of reps since there have been just three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Last spring’s quarterback room consisted of Allar, Clifford, Beau Pribula and Christian Veilleux, who transferred to Pitt this offseason.

“I definitely got more reps as a quarterback this spring,” Allar said. “I think that’s just from a numbers standpoint and how the coaches handled it this year. This year we were able to get a lot of work in from all three of us. It was really beneficial for all of us in the room, learning from each other. The good and the bad and taking that into the next practice.”

Allar wasn’t named the starter during the spring, despite widespread expectation that he would after backing up Clifford in 2022. All spring, Franklin said it’d be a battle between Allar and Pribula, but marching out on the field first with the first-team was Allar and not Pribula.

Pribula took most of the snaps with the White team and had a little bit worse numbers than Allar, throwing for 10-for-27 for 92 yards.

However, Pribula showed off his athleticism and speed with a smaller 6-foot-2, 206-pound stature, evading pressure and rolling out, but he couldn’t get anything going against Penn State’s starting Blue defense, consisting of cornerback Kalen King and company.

Like Allar, Pribula said he also felt it was nice having a year under his belt during the spring.

“Last year, it was just learning the offense,” Pribula said. “Having a year under my belt just continuing to dive deeper into coach Yurcich’s schemes to understand defenses.”

The last scholarship quarterback to see action was early enrollee Jaxon Smolik, who didn’t throw much in the spring game. He fumbled a snap and threw just one pass that fell incomplete.

With Clifford gone, the two sophomore quarterbacks Allar and Pribula have become the veterans in the room even with just one season in a Penn State uniform.

Allar and Pribula soaked up as much as they could because they knew not only was their role to win football games now, but to set up the future as Clifford did before them.

“[Clifford] saw a lot of things that we never saw before because we’re just younger than him and he had a lot of experience,” Allar said. “Him sharing those experiences really helped a ton and me and Beau took it as a challenge to help Jaxon out too because we know how much Sean meant to both of us.”

Allar, Pribula and Smolik will have tons of time to get to know the offense and the receivers with the summer just around the corner. With the class of 2023 and transfers coming in, the trio of quarterbacks will have the full Penn State roster at their disposal.

After Clifford led Penn State to an 11-2 season and a Rose Bowl win, the future turns to Penn State’s next quarterbacks, and like he said last fall, Franklin and the rest of the staff know it can have an elite passing game if all the pieces fall into place.

“I take it as a challenge just because [Franklin] knows how good our pass game can be and we know how good we can be in the passing game, but we’re not there right now,” Allar said. “We’ve gotten a little bit better throughout the spring, but I think this summer is going to be huge for us because everybody’s willing to buy in and put extra time into it. I’m really just looking forward to the summer.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE