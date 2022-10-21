Ravens Washington Football

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs against Washington Football Team free safety Troy Apke (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Former Penn State safety Troy Apke is back on an NFL roster.

The Washington Commanders announced Friday morning that Apke has signed with the practice squad after being released by the Commanders in mid-August. In a corresponding move, Washington sent former Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields to the injured reserve.

Apke has bounced back and forth from a free agent to a player on the Commander's roster and inked his first deal with the team in 2018.

He played at Penn State from 2014-17 and was part of the Nittany Lions' Big Ten Championship team in 2016.

