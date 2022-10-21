Former Penn State safety Troy Apke is back on an NFL roster.

The Washington Commanders announced Friday morning that Apke has signed with the practice squad after being released by the Commanders in mid-August. In a corresponding move, Washington sent former Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields to the injured reserve.

We have made multiple roster moves--Signed LB Khaleke Hudson from the practice squad--Signed CB Troy Apke to the practice squad--Placed CB Tariq Castro-Fields on the Reserve/Injured List — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 21, 2022

Apke has bounced back and forth from a free agent to a player on the Commander's roster and inked his first deal with the team in 2018.

He played at Penn State from 2014-17 and was part of the Nittany Lions' Big Ten Championship team in 2016.

