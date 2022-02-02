Penn State's offensive line core grew on Tuesday in the form of a walk-on.
Dominic Rulli, who originally committed to West Virginia, flipped his decision in favor of the Nittany Lions, according to a Twitter post.
I am committing to Penn State University. I am excited to continue my academic & football career with @PennStateFball @coachjfranklin @CoachTrautFB @CoachCollins46 @DannKabalaPSU @CoachCollins46 @WendyLaurent55 @chrismahon_ @TaftFootballCT #WeAre pic.twitter.com/mbd6Viy3Ni— Dominic Rulli (@rulli_dominic) February 2, 2022
The Watertown, Connecticut, native played four years at the Taft School and finished his career with a first-team selection in the All-Founders League and an All-New England Preparatory School Athletic Council selection.
