Penn State's offensive line core grew on Tuesday in the form of a walk-on.

Dominic Rulli, who originally committed to West Virginia, flipped his decision in favor of the Nittany Lions, according to a Twitter post.

The Watertown, Connecticut, native played four years at the Taft School and finished his career with a first-team selection in the All-Founders League and an All-New England Preparatory School Athletic Council selection.

