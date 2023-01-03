PSU v Ohio State Football - Dominic DeLuca

Linebacker Dominic DeLuca (34) runs across the sidelines during the game against Ohio State in Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions 44-31.

 Kelly Miller

Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca has officially received a scholarship spot.

The walk-on linebacker has been productive in his relief duties over the course of the 2022 season. DeLuca tallied 29 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a blocked punt this season.

Despite being the backup linebacker and a special teams ace, DeLuca had never been on scholarship. On3's Sean Fitz confirmed the news Tuesday morning.

DeLuca, a redshirt freshman, recorded two total tackles in the Nittany Lions’ 35-21 Rose Bowl victory over Utah.

