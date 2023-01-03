Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca has officially received a scholarship spot.
The walk-on linebacker has been productive in his relief duties over the course of the 2022 season. DeLuca tallied 29 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a blocked punt this season.
Despite being the backup linebacker and a special teams ace, DeLuca had never been on scholarship. On3's Sean Fitz confirmed the news Tuesday morning.
DeLuca, a redshirt freshman, recorded two total tackles in the Nittany Lions’ 35-21 Rose Bowl victory over Utah.
