Brent Pry has poached another member of Penn State’s football staff.

After it was first reported by The Athletic on Monday, senior director of operations Michael Hazel is on his way to serve as Virginia Tech's assistant athletic director - chief of staff, as announced by the program Tuesday.

SOURCE: Michael Hazel, Penn State’s Sr. Dir. of Football Ops, is leaving to be chief of staff for Brent Pry at Va. Tech. Hazel came to PSU fm Vandy w/ James Franklin & played a key role behind the scenes particularly in how PSU was able to keep putting together excellent staffs. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 3, 2022

Hazel was a member of James Franklin’s staff for all eight years Franklin has been at Penn State. He followed Franklin from Vanderbilt after Hazel had a 10-year stint with the Commodores that started in 2004.

The longtime staff member oversaw the program’s external operations, facilities and handled Franklin’s public appearances. Hazel also served as the Nittany Lions’ liaison to marketing, strategic communications and high school coaches.

