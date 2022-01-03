Outback Bowl, head coaches press conference, Franklin

Brent Pry has poached another member of Penn State’s football staff.

After it was first reported by The Athletic on Monday, senior director of operations Michael Hazel is on his way to serve as Virginia Tech's assistant athletic director - chief of staff, as announced by the program Tuesday.

Hazel was a member of James Franklin’s staff for all eight years Franklin has been at Penn State. He followed Franklin from Vanderbilt after Hazel had a 10-year stint with the Commodores that started in 2004.

The longtime staff member oversaw the program’s external operations, facilities and handled Franklin’s public appearances. Hazel also served as the Nittany Lions’ liaison to marketing, strategic communications and high school coaches.

