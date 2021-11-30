Virginia Tech officially hires Penn State football defensive coordinator Brent Pry as next head coach

Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry is a head coach for the first time in his career.

Pry will become the next head coach at Virginia Tech after eight years at Penn State, the program announced Tuesday.

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲Brent Pry named Virginia Tech head football coach📝» https://t.co/YocOPZeFpV pic.twitter.com/r4q4SxvCH7 — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) November 30, 2021

Pry was a graduate assistant and defensive line coach with the Hokies from 1995-1998 and brings in 30 years of coaching experience.

The new head man for the Hokies has spent multiple years as linebackers coach and defensive coordinator at Penn State, and his now-former boss had a statement on Pry's hiring.

"I'm truly excited for Brent and his family," James Franklin said. "He's a passionate leader who'll inspire his team to play their best football; but his greatest strengths are his dedication, relatability and humility. It's those characteristics combined with his deep understanding of X&Os that will serve Virginia Tech and the entire Blacksburg community best."

The Altoona, Pennsylvania, native had a hand in developing a bunch of successful NFL players at Penn State including guys like Micah Parsons, Odafe Oweh, Amani Oruwariye and more.

He goes to Virginia Tech after a 6-6 season that saw coach Justin Fuente get let go mid-year.

The Hokies will officially introduce Pry as the team's head man in a press conference on Thursday at 9 a.m.

