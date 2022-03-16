Sandy Barbour plans to finish her career in athletics this summer.

The university's Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics announced she will be retiring this summer after working over 40 years as a collegiate administrator and coach, according to a release from Penn State Athletics.

Through her eight years at Penn State, varsity teams have won six NCAA championships and 39 conference championships.

Barbour also worked as the athletic director at the University of California Berkley for almost a decade before coming at Penn State — she also held positions at Northwestern, Tulane and Notre Dame.

Within the last two years, Barbour served as the 2021-22 chair of the NCAA's Football Oversight Committee and represented the Big Ten on the NCAA Division I Council.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Barbour was the co-chair of the medical subcommittee on the Big Ten's Return to COmpetition Task Force.

The release states Barbour prioritized upgrading the University's athletic facilities as well as developing success among student-athletes on the field and in the classroom as the programs reached record graduation rates during her tenure.

