Penn State once again managed to pick up a critical win last weekend, as it defeated No. 22 Auburn at home in the White Out.

The win moves the Nittany Lions to 3-0, and they’re now the No. 6 team in Sunday’s latest AP Poll.

While its matchup with Villanova this Saturday may be a bit less anticipated than the week prior, James Franklin’s group can’t afford to lose focus — the Wildcats have some talented players on both sides of the ball.

Here are the top names to look out for when Villanova comes to town this Saturday.

Daniel Smith, quarterback

The man taking snaps for the Wildcats at Beaver Stadium will be graduate transfer Daniel Smith.

Smith is coming off a big comeback win against Richmond, where he completed 26 of 40 passes for 350 yards and two touchdowns.

He also managed to use his legs and scored two more touchdowns on the ground.

Those stats in Villanova’s 34-27 victory were enough to earn him Co-CAA Offensive Player of the Week honors, as the team moved to 3-0.

Smith is known for his ability to see the field and know when a play is breaking down so he can either run or find his best read, but he’s generally not as skilled throwing down the field.

He came to Villanova after transferring from Campbell, and he holds an All-CAA third-team offense honor in his career.

Justin Covington, running back

Another key contributor on the Wildcat offense so far this season has been graduate running back Justin Covington.

Covington is averaging over 100 yards per game on the ground to start the 2021 campaign with a total of 307 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ three wins.

The Bronx, New York, native was a preseason All-CAA honorable mention after being a second-team all conference selection in 2020.

The previous year, the Wildcats’ running back suffered a season-ending injury in early October that slowed down his progression, but he seems to be gaining that back so far in his first full season since.

Covington is part of the veteran presence the Wildcats possess, as they’re made up of a myriad of upperclassmen and are one of the more experienced teams in the CAA.

A team captain for Villanova, Covington has proven to be a tough guy to bring down, and he’s been known to rack up plenty of yards after contact in his career.

Amin Black, linebacker

Someone to keep an eye out for on the Villanova defense is another veteran in linebacker Amin Black. He’s an Imhotep Charter alumnus — a school that should ring a bell for plenty of Penn State fans.

Black is second on the team in tackles so far this season with 12 and has a sack and three tackles for loss to his name.

Despite his 5-foot-9 frame, Black is a hard-hitting linebacker who is in the backfield often due to his explosive tendencies.

He missed the four games of the pandemic-marred season last year but put up some solid numbers in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury.

The Philadelphia native had eight tackles to lead the team in the Wildcats’ win against Richmond and had one of his three tackles for loss this season.

Black and fellow linebacker Forrest Rhyne are the leaders of this defensive group and will look to slow down Noah Cain and the rest of the Nittany Lion running game on Saturday.

