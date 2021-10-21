When Sean Clifford headed to the locker room in the second quarter of Penn State’s contest against Iowa, Nittany Lion fans likely forgot all about a sidelined defensive lineman who went down with an injury the quarter prior.

Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher: a team captain and integral leader on a stout blue and white defense.

Just days after the game’s conclusion, James Franklin announced Mustipher would remain sidelined for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign, but he has said the two-year starter is handling the situation “extremely well.”

“He’s been at everything,” Franklin said. “He’s whipping around at practice, he’s at the meetings… I just saw him in the training room. He was on the bike looking great, a huge smile on his face.”

While it’s promising to hear how well Mustipher has been handling his circumstances, the reality remains that one of Penn State’s best defensive players won’t see the field again this season.

For Jesse Luketa, who entered the program the same year as Mustipher and has started beside him for this season and last, Mustipher’s injury is disappointing.

“It sucks seeing a guy like PJ go down,” Luketa said Wednesday. “Knowing how much he’s invested his leadership.”

However, Luketa and starting defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo said Mustipher’s impact goes much further than just what he’s able to do on the gridiron.

“He’s such a vocal leader,” Tangelo said. “His voice carries so much weight that sometimes he settles you and also motivates you to go out there and do what you got to do.”

Even with his injury, Mustipher’s leadership has been as strong as ever, using a scooter to roll around the practice facility and make the same vocal impact he did when he was healthy.

“It’s great having PJ out there,” Luketa said. “He has such a strong presence as far as his leadership and everything, so just his presence being on the sideline with his little scooter is a joy to have.”

According to Luketa, Mustipher’s injury has also motivated the other defensive leaders to show out in his absence.

“Losing a guy like PJ, it sucks,” Luketa said. “But as far as leadership, myself, Ellis Brooks, Tariq Castro-Fields, Jaquan Brisker -- there’s no drop off… We’ve got to play hard for PJ. You know he’d do anything to be out there with [the defense], so we’re doing this for him.”

If the motivation instilled in the defense following Mustipher’s injury can be viewed as a silver lining, the new opportunities for younger players on the defensive line can be viewed the same way.

“It presents so much opportunity for the guys in the room,” Luketa said. “We have a standard I feel we’re consistent with week to week. It doesn’t matter who’s going to be in the rotation, the standard is the standard, and we’re going to continue to meet it.”

But who exactly will replace Mustipher in the rotation?

The most likely replacement in the starting lineup is redshirt sophomore Dvon Ellies, who came in for the injured Mustipher against Iowa before a brief exit dealing with a minor injury of his own.

“[Ellies] is a very athletic and talented player,” Tangelo said. “He brings a lot of energy.”

What stands out most to Tangelo about Ellies is his unique competitive nature.

According to Tangelo, he and the Ellies have a “running joke” surrounding who arrives to practice first. If one shows up later than the other, it’s likely he’ll get hit with “Oh, you don’t want to compete today? I got here first.”

The “competitive side” to Ellies is what Tangelo said epitomizes him as a football player.

While a new face on the starting defensive line will look different than weeks prior, Tangelo said he doesn’t believe the group’s confidence has changed.

“I feel like at the start of the year, we all set out to be the best d-line we could possibly be,” Tangelo said. “I feel like PJ set a good example of that and now that he’s not here, I feel like the young guys are going to follow that example.”

Some other young defensive lineman Penn State fans should look out for over the second half of the season include Amin Vanover, Jordan van den Berg and Coziah Izzard.

While Izzard has appeared in four out of six games for the Nittany Lions this season, Vanover and van den Berg have seen the field sparingly.

Due to their lack of experience, Franklin has granted both lineman increased opportunities in practice to polish off the depth at the position.

“For [Vanover], we’ve talked to him about putting some weight on for the last couple weeks. He’s done a good job of that,” Franklin said. “van den Berg is another guy that we've been amping up their reps and opportunities and meeting times as well.”

According to Franklin, Ellies, Izzard, Vanover and van den Berg all have the talent “to do it,” it’s just a matter of “consistency” to make replacing Mustipher a smooth transition.

“There’s a difference between doing it three out of 10 plays compared to eight or nine out of 10 plays,” Franklin said. “We need to be eight, nine, 10 out of 10 in terms of their technique, their fundamentals and their assignment. They're trending in the right direction.”